Evotec stock: An optimistic future




27.05.18 13:44
Finanztrends

After an eventful year, Evotec is optimistic for the future. During the past year the revenue increased by 57 % to 258 million Euro. The strong growth is due to the good development in the core business and the acquisitions of Cyprotex and Aptuit.


The market and administration costs and amortisations increased as a result of the acquisitions. Additionally, there were ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
