Evotec stock: Is this the turnaround?
14.05.18 19:27
Finanztrends
Evotec closed last week at a 2 % plus. This could have been a strong indicator, according to chart analysts. After falling notations, the stock might be about to turn this trend around. Despite, the good signal, the signal still remains a sell signal. The stock is still in a downwards trend.
Recently, Evotec presented its figures and spoke about a weaker ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,93 €
|12,585 €
|0,345 €
|+2,74%
|14.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005664809
|566480
|22,50 €
|11,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,01 €
|+2,89%
|21:59
|Frankfurt
|12,905 €
|+3,20%
|19:43
|Berlin
|12,94 €
|+3,11%
|18:45
|Stuttgart
|12,995 €
|+2,85%
|21:31
|Xetra
|12,93 €
|+2,74%
|17:35
|München
|12,88 €
|+2,10%
|18:04
|Düsseldorf
|12,80 €
|+1,91%
|15:50
|Hamburg
|12,755 €
|+0,83%
|14:42
|Hannover
|12,67 €
|+0,16%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,40 $
|-17,97%
|30.04.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
