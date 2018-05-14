Erweiterte Funktionen

Evotec stock: Is this the turnaround?




14.05.18 19:27
Finanztrends

Evotec closed last week at a 2 % plus. This could have been a strong indicator, according to chart analysts. After falling notations, the stock might be about to turn this trend around. Despite, the good signal, the signal still remains a sell signal. The stock is still in a downwards trend.


Recently, Evotec presented its figures and spoke about a weaker ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,93 € 12,585 € 0,345 € +2,74% 14.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005664809 566480 22,50 € 11,29 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,01 € +2,89%  21:59
Frankfurt 12,905 € +3,20%  19:43
Berlin 12,94 € +3,11%  18:45
Stuttgart 12,995 € +2,85%  21:31
Xetra 12,93 € +2,74%  17:35
München 12,88 € +2,10%  18:04
Düsseldorf 12,80 € +1,91%  15:50
Hamburg 12,755 € +0,83%  14:42
Hannover 12,67 € +0,16%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,40 $ -17,97%  30.04.18
  = Realtime
