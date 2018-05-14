Evotec stock: Is this the turnaround?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

Evotec closed last week at a 2 % plus. This could have been a strong indicator, according to chart analysts. After falling notations, the stock might be about to turn this trend around. Despite, the good signal, the signal still remains a sell signal. The stock is still in a downwards trend.

Recently, Evotec presented its figures and spoke about a weaker ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.