Evotec stock: Is the big adjustment coming now?




29.05.18 18:23
Finanztrends

The Evotec stock was able to climb upwards for a few days, but yesterday a counter-movement started. The entire market presented itself quite weak and favored comprehensive profit sells. However, the stock is still in the plus on an annual basis.


There are not too many supports after the Evotec stock started a sideways trend since the beginning of the year. ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,05 € 15,595 € -0,545 € -3,49% 29.05./20:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005664809 566480 22,80 € 11,43 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,05 € -3,49%  20:32
Hamburg 15,265 € -0,23%  15:10
Hannover 15,295 € -0,78%  17:04
Düsseldorf 15,325 € -1,83%  17:00
Xetra 15,23 € -2,03%  17:35
Frankfurt 15,225 € -2,06%  19:10
Berlin 15,18 € -2,06%  18:45
München 15,225 € -2,15%  19:22
Stuttgart 15,15 € -2,51%  19:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,40 $ -17,97%  30.04.18
  = Realtime
