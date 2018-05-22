Evotec stock: Is it finally happening?

Erweiterte Funktionen
On this Tuesday the price rocket of the Evotec’s stock has finally started. The TecDax stock is now 10 % in plus. After a relatively weak start into the new year, it seems like it is finally going up. The stock is now at nearly 14 Euro.
The reason for this rapid increase is most likely the cooperation with the US ... Mehr lesen…
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,08 €
|12,655 €
|1,425 €
|+11,26%
|22.05./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005664809
|566480
|22,80 €
|11,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,08 €
|+11,26%
|20:42
|Berlin
|14,09 €
|+11,83%
|18:45
|Xetra
|14,115 €
|+11,58%
|17:35
|Hannover
|14,00 €
|+11,16%
|17:26
|Hamburg
|14,14 €
|+11,12%
|16:12
|München
|14,105 €
|+10,98%
|17:48
|Frankfurt
|14,075 €
|+10,96%
|19:53
|Stuttgart
|14,08 €
|+10,87%
|20:05
|Düsseldorf
|13,98 €
|+10,73%
|17:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,40 $
|-17,97%
|30.04.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
