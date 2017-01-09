Evotec To Invest In Eternygen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced the company together with Epidarex Capital, the lead investor, and a consortium of prominent German investors will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of 8 million euros.



Eternygen, a privately owned metabolic diseases company based in Berlin, Germany, is focused on the sodium coupled citrate transporter, a novel target which is also known as INDY.

Eternygen will use the proceeds of the Series A funding to accelerate its small molecule sodium coupled citrate transporter inhibitors towards the selection of a pre-clinical lead candidate.

