Evotec To Invest In Eternygen
09.01.17 08:14
dpa-AFX
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced the company together with Epidarex Capital, the lead investor, and a consortium of prominent German investors will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of 8 million euros.
Eternygen, a privately owned metabolic diseases company based in Berlin, Germany, is focused on the sodium coupled citrate transporter, a novel target which is also known as INDY.
Eternygen will use the proceeds of the Series A funding to accelerate its small molecule sodium coupled citrate transporter inhibitors towards the selection of a pre-clinical lead candidate.
