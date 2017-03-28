Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Evotec AG FY16 Net Income Rises; Group Revenues Up 29%




28.03.17 08:04
dpa-AFX


HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported net income of 26.8 million euros for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 16.5 million euros, previous year.

Earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.12 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA increased to 36.2 million euros from 8.7 million euros.


Fiscal 2016 total Group revenues were up 29% to 164.5 million euros from 127.7 million euros, prior year. The Group said this increase resulted primarily from growth in the core EVT Execute business, the full-year contribution of the Sanofi collaboration as well as significant milestone payments. Excluding milestones, upfronts and licences, base revenues were 145.6 million euros and increased by 26% over the same period of the previous year.


For 2017, the Group expects revenues to increase by more than 15% from 2016. Adjusted Group EBIDTA is expected to improve significantly in 2017 compared to 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,65 € 8,102 € 0,548 € +6,76% 28.03./09:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005664809 566480 8,65 € 2,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,649 € +5,99%  10:13
Düsseldorf 8,575 € +8,54%  08:16
Hamburg 8,598 € +7,78%  09:30
Xetra 8,65 € +6,76%  09:59
Stuttgart 8,63 € +6,52%  09:59
Frankfurt 8,63 € +6,42%  09:58
Hannover 8,516 € +6,18%  08:28
Berlin 8,566 € +5,77%  09:51
München 8,50 € +4,78%  08:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32856 es kann los gehen! 10:12
779 Forum 20 Plus - Evotec als La. 22.03.17
26 !! Evotec vor Explosion !! 19.12.16
  Löschung 06.07.16
  Löschung 30.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...