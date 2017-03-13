Erweiterte Funktionen

Evonik To Acquire Dr. Straetmans GmbH, Germany




13.03.17 12:16
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.

DE) announced it will acquire cosmetics specialist Dr. Straetmans GmbH of Hamburg, Germany. The company specializes in developing and marketing alternative preservatives for the cosmetic industry. The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price amount.


Dr. Straetmans will continue to operate as a legal entity. The company's Hamburg site will become Evonik's global competence center for preservative solutions.


Tammo Boinowitz, who heads the Personal Care Business Line at Evonik, said: "In the future, we will be able to offer complete formulation systems, including preservation."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



