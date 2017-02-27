Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evonik Industries":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Evonik Says Current Deputy Chairman Kullmann Appointed As Successor Chairman




27.02.17 12:13
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries (EVK.DE) said that its Supervisory Board consents to the amicable premature termination of the board position of the Chairman of the Executive Board, Klaus Engel, with effect from the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Evonik Industries AG on May 23, 2017.


The current Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Christian Kullmann, is appointed as successor Chairman of the Executive Board.


As new Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board being responsible for Chemistry and Innovation Harald Schwager is appointed with effect of September 1, 2017.


The contract with the Executive Board member Dr. Ralph Sven Kaufmann will be amicably dissolved prematurely with effect of June 30, 2017. The position of a Chief Operating Officer in the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG will not be newly assigned.


The final decision about the changes in the Executive Board as proposed by the Executive Committee is to be made by the Supervisory Board of Evonik Industries AG. It is expected that the Supervisory Board will take a decision on March 1, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,345 € 30,365 € -0,02 € -0,07% 27.02./12:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000EVNK013 EVNK01 31,12 € 24,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,306 € -0,63%  13:03
Berlin 30,525 € +1,09%  08:00
München 30,525 € +0,59%  08:00
Hamburg 30,475 € +0,51%  08:09
Düsseldorf 30,50 € +0,44%  08:16
Frankfurt 30,296 € +0,08%  12:33
Stuttgart 30,324 € -0,05%  12:48
Xetra 30,345 € -0,07%  12:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,62 $ -0,12%  22.02.17
Hannover 30,475 € -0,64%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
262 Evonik.................Chemiekonze. 10.02.17
256 Covestro besser als Evonik 23.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...