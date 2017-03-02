Erweiterte Funktionen

Evonik FY16 Profit Decreases




02.03.17 07:44
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.

DE) reported that its fiscal 2016 net income decreased to 844 million euros from 991 million euros, prior year. Adjusted net income decreased 18% to 930 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 2.165 billion euros, down 12% from prior year. While volumes grew by 3 percent, sales declined 6 percent to 12.7 billion euros, as a result of lower prices.


Evonik aims to grow revenues and operating earnings in 2017 and expects adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.2 billion and 2.4 billion euros.


Evonik reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted net income declined 11% to 182 million euros. Fourth-quarter sales were 3.20 billion euros, flat with a year ago.


At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 23, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of 1.15 euros per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



