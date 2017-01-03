Erweiterte Funktionen

Evonik Closes Acquisition Of Air Products Specialty Additives Business




03.01.17 15:55
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.

DE) said that it has completed the activities to acquire the specialty additives business - Performance Materials Division- of the US company Air Products Inc. for US$3.8 billion or about EUR3.5 billion by the end of the year as planned.


The closing is scheduled for January 03, 2017.


All relevant antitrust authorities have approved the transaction and the integration of the acquired business is underway. The transaction financing was completed successfully in September and will consist of the company's own funds in the amount EUR1.6 billion, with the other half to be financed by bonds with a nominal value of EUR1.9 billion.


Evonik Industries noted that the annual synergy effects in the amount of US$80 million can be confirmed at this time and should be fully realized by 2020 at the latest. Evonik expects to leverage synergies in the amount of EUR10 to 20 million in the year 2017.


The acquisition is expected to increase the adjusted earnings per share of Evonik in the 2017 business year.


Since the transaction is partly structured as an asset deal, it will lead to tax benefits as a consequence of write-offs which are typical for transactions of this nature. These benefits amount to a net present value of more than US$500 million, which can be used on a prorated basis in the 2017 business year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



