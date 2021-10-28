Evolva - Progressing towards cash break-even

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evolva Holding":

Evolva has undergone a transformation from an R&D-driven enterprise to a commercial company with a product-based revenue model. Its H121 results demonstrated that Evolva is progressing towards its goal of being cash break-even by FY23. H1 revenue was up 60% y-o-y to CHF6.4m, and all segments witnessed an increase in sales. The contract manufacturer network continues to expand and manufacturing scale-up and optimisation is yielding successful results. Evolva now expects to see positive gross profits from Q421.