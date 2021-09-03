Erweiterte Funktionen



Evolva - Progressing towards break-even




03.09.21 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Evolva’s H121 results demonstrate that the company is progressing towards its goal of being cash break-even by FY23. H1 revenue was up 60% y-o-y to CHF6.4m, and all segments witnessed an increase in sales. The contract manufacturer network continues to expand, and manufacturing scale-up and optimisation is yielding successful results. The company now expects to see positive gross profits from Q421. We trim our FY21 EBITDA forecasts slightly to reflect the guidance that EBITDA will be ‘somewhat below’ the previous year as manufacturing costs were higher during the start-up phase, but should normalise in H2 and FY22. Our fair value moves to CHF0.32/share.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock spendiert Gratisaktien
Neuer 720% Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Lithium ($NRM.V)

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2045 $ 0,202 $ 0,0025 $ +1,24% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0021218067 A0EAKH 0,32 $ 0,17 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2045 $ +1,24%  24.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen Atomkraftwerk. 481% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Evolva Holding: Swiss Biotech 24.04.21
167 Arpid morgen mit Fundmentalen. 18.03.20
4 Interessantes Wertpapier gefund. 07.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...