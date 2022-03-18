Evolva - A new era

Erweiterte Funktionen



Evolva’s FY21 revenues of CHF9.9m were below our forecast of CHF14.1m as the pandemic continued to stifle momentum during H2. Flavours and Fragrances grew revenues by 48% as consumer demand for natural ingredients remained strong. The Health Ingredients segment grew revenues by 46%, though the royalty stream from Eversweet was below company expectations. Gross contribution in Q4 was at break-even, as per guidance. The outlook is for revenue growth of 50% at constant currency in FY22, which is below our previous forecast of CHF27.5m. We cut our forecasts to reflect new guidance and reassess our long-term estimates.

