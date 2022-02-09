Evolva - A new CEO for a new phase of growth

Evolva has appointed Christian Wichert as its new CEO to accelerate growth and lead the company during its next phase. Over the last 18 months Evolva’s manufacturing network has expanded significantly, as the company scales up its products and transitions to a product-based revenue model. Christian has broad international experience spanning the chemicals/life sciences and consumer goods sectors. He is taking over immediately and Oliver Walker, the incumbent CEO, will be available to support Evolva in an advisory role for 12 months. The unexpected announcement comes as the company is in the process of finding a successor for its CFO, Carsten Däweritz, who will step down from his role at the end of May.