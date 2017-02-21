Erweiterte Funktionen


Eversource Energy Reports 26% Gain In Q4 Earnings




21.02.17 22:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $229.18 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $181.81 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.78 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.


Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $229.18 Mln. vs. $181.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



