Evergy Raises Earnings Guidance For FY21; Backs View For Next Fiscal




03.11.21 14:18
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), an energy company in Kansas and Missouri, on Wednesday raised its earnings guidance for the current fiscal and reaffirmed its previous projection for the fiscal 2022, after the company reported improved results for the third quarter, owing to higher retail sales from warmer weather, increased transmission margin, higher other income, and ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,99 $ 63,91 $ 0,08 $ +0,13% 03.11./16:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30034W1062 A2JNBV 69,43 $ 51,89 $
Werte im Artikel
63,99 plus
+0,13%
95,52 minus
-2,45%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,00 € -0,90%  01.11.21
Nasdaq 64,03 $ +0,22%  16:43
NYSE 63,99 $ +0,13%  16:43
Frankfurt 55,00 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 55,00 € 0,00%  08:09
Berlin 55,00 € 0,00%  08:03
AMEX 63,76 $ -0,33%  02.11.21
