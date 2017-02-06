Eurzone Ifo Economic Sentiment Strongly Improves In Q1

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment in the euro area continued to strengthen in the first quarter, suggesting that the economic recovery is gathering momentum, advance results of the Ifo World Economic Survey showed Monday.





The economic climate index rose to 17.2 balance points for the first quarter from 8.2 balance points in the fourth quarter.

The current conditions indicator climbed to 8.0 from 2.3. Similarly, expectations were much more positive than the fourth quarter, with the index rising to 26.9 from 14.3.

The survey revealed that the best economic climate currently prevails in Lithuania, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Germany. Meanwhile, Greece, Italy and Portugal were the only euro area countries in which the economic climate remained unfavorable.

The expected inflation for this year was 1.3 percent versus 0.2 percent in 2016.

The medium-term inflation expectations for 2022 of 2.0 percent almost comply with the central bank target. A clear majority of the experts surveyed expects long-term interest rates to rise over the next six months, the report said.

