Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Unemployment Remains Unchanged In November, Lowest Since Mid-2009




09.01.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone jobless rate remained unchanged in November at its lowest level since the middle of 2009, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday.


The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.8 percent, unchanged from October, and in line with economists' expectations. The rate was the lowest since July 2009. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.


The EU28 unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent in October, marking its lowest level since February 2009.


In November, the number of unemployed in the EU28 totaled 20.429 million, of whom 15.898 million were in the euro area. The Eurozone figure declined by 15,000 from the previous month and by 1.55 million from a year ago.


The lowest unemployment rates were recorded in the Czech Republic and Germany, and the highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece and Spain.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those under 25 years of age, was 21.2 percent in Eurozone versus 21.8 percent in the same month a year ago. The number of youth unemployed totaled 3.007 million, which was 42,000 persons less than the previous year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:10 , dpa-AFX
Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases In [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: VR Equitypartner beteiligt sich a [...]
11:59 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell Group: Armacell übernim [...]
11:57 , dpa-AFX
Handelskonzern Würth wächst abermals kräftig
11:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...