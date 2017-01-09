Eurozone Unemployment Remains Unchanged In November, Lowest Since Mid-2009

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone jobless rate remained unchanged in November at its lowest level since the middle of 2009, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday.





The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.8 percent, unchanged from October, and in line with economists' expectations. The rate was the lowest since July 2009. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.

The EU28 unemployment rate fell to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent in October, marking its lowest level since February 2009.

In November, the number of unemployed in the EU28 totaled 20.429 million, of whom 15.898 million were in the euro area. The Eurozone figure declined by 15,000 from the previous month and by 1.55 million from a year ago.

The lowest unemployment rates were recorded in the Czech Republic and Germany, and the highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece and Spain.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those under 25 years of age, was 21.2 percent in Eurozone versus 21.8 percent in the same month a year ago. The number of youth unemployed totaled 3.007 million, which was 42,000 persons less than the previous year.

