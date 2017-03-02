Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Unemployment Rate Lowest Since May 2009




02.03.17 11:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained stable, as expected, in January at the lowest level since May 2009, Eurostat reported Thursday.


The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent in January but down from 10.4 percent in the prior year. The rate was the lowest registered since May 2009.


The number of unemployed decreased by 56,000 from December to 15.62 million. Compared to prior year, unemployment fell by 1.101 million.


The youth unemployment rate in the euro area was 20 percent in January compared to 20.3 percent in December.


