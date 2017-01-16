Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In November




16.01.17 11:29
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus advanced in November as the growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Monday.


The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.7 billion in November from EUR 19.9 billion in October.


Exports climbed 3.3 percent and imports rose 1.8 percent in November from October.


On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 25.9 billion compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the prior year. Exports logged an annual growth of 6 percent and imports posted 5 percent increase.


The EU28 exports gained 3.1 percent and imports by 3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 4.1 billion from EUR 3.9 billion in October.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:30 , dpa-AFX
Bahrain's Alba Places Order For GE's HA Tec [...]
12:25 , dpa-AFX
Notice of General Meeting
12:23 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-Gmb [...]
12:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Skoda Auto Deutschland GmbH / SKOD [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Wohnmobil-Branche kommt an die Grenzen ihre [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...