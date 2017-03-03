Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.03.17 11:27
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in January as both food and non-food sales weakened from prior month, Eurostat reported Friday.


Retail sales slid 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.5 percent fall in December. Sales were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.


Sales of food, drinks and tobacco slid 0.1 percent and non-food product sales decreased 0.2 percent.


On a yearly basis, retail sales growth held steady at 1.2 percent in January. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent growth for January.


In the EU28, retail sales rose marginally by 0.1 percent but reversed December's 1 percent decline. Year-on-year, retail sales growth slowed to 1.5 percent from 2.2 percent in December.


