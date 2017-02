Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in December on food and auto fuel sales, figures from Eurostat revealed Friday.





Retail sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in December, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline slowed from a revised -0.6 percent in November.

Food sales slid 0.4 percent from November, while non-food product sales remained flat in December. Automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.3 percent from 3.8 percent in November. This was the weakest growth in three months. Sales were forecast to climb only 1.8 percent.

In the EU28, retail sales dropped 0.8 percent from November and increased 2.3 percent from prior year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM