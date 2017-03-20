Eurozone Q4 Job Vacancy Rate Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Investec":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone job vacancy rate increased in the fourth quarter, Eurostat reported Monday.





The job vacancy rate rose marginally to 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.

The job vacancy rate was 1.3 percent in industry and construction, and 2 percent in services.

At the same time, the job vacancy rate in the EU28 held steady at 1.8 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM