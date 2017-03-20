Erweiterte Funktionen
Eurozone Q4 Job Vacancy Rate Rises
20.03.17 11:56
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone job vacancy rate increased in the fourth quarter, Eurostat reported Monday.
The job vacancy rate rose marginally to 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.
The job vacancy rate was 1.3 percent in industry and construction, and 2 percent in services.
At the same time, the job vacancy rate in the EU28 held steady at 1.8 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,698 €
|6,754 €
|-0,056 €
|-0,83%
|20.03./12:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B17BBQ50
|A0J32R
|7,10 €
|4,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,08 $
|+8,92%
|22.02.17
|München
|7,03 €
|-0,23%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|6,698 €
|-0,83%
|11:45
|Berlin
|6,932 €
|-1,03%
|11:35
|Düsseldorf
|6,864 €
|-2,40%
|08:12
|Frankfurt
|6,864 €
|-2,62%
|08:12
