Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Highest In Nearly 4 Years

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation surged in December at the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by soaring energy costs, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Thursday.





Industrial producer prices on the domestic market climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year following 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent rise. Prices increased for a second straight month.

The latest increase was the fastest since January 2013, when producer prices increased 1.7 percent.

Energy industry costs soared 3.9 percent, which was the first increase after several months of decline.

Excluding energy, producer prices inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent.

Producer prices for intermediate goods rose 0.8 percent, those for capital goods increased 0.6 percent. Durable consumer goods prices climbed 0.8 percent and those for non-durable consumer gods rose 1.2 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in December from 0.3 percent in November. Economists had forecast 0.5 percent. Prices increased for a fourth straight month. Energy prices grew 2.1 percent from the previous month.

