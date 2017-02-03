Eurozone Private Sector Growth Stabilizes In January

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone economy made a strong start to 2017 with output growth maintained at December's five-and-a-half year high, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday.





The composite output index held steady at 54.4 in January and slightly above the earlier flash estimate of 54.3. The indicator signaled expansion in each of the past 43 months.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index also remained unchanged in January, at 53.7, slightly above the flash score of 53.6.

Output increased across the 'big-four' economies and Ireland during January. Solid expansions were also seen in Germany, Spain and France.

The French private sector expanded at the strongest pace in over five-and-a-half years in January. The final composite output index rose to 54.1 in January from 53.1 in December. The flash score was 53.8.

The services PMI climbed to 54.1 in January from 52.9 in December. The latest index reading pointed to the sharpest rate of growth since June 2015 and the reading was above the flash 53.9.

At the same time, Germany's private sector activity expanded strongly, but the pace of growth eased to a 4-month low. The composite PMI fell to 54.8 in January from 55.2 in December. The reading was above the earlier flash estimate of 54.7.

The services PMI dropped to 53.4 in January from 54.3 in December. But the score was above the flash reading of 53.2.

