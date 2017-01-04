Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Private Sector Expands Most Since May 2011




04.01.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The euro area private sector logged its fastest growth since May 2011, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The composite output index rose to 54.4 in December from 53.9 in November, signaling faster rate of expansion than the earlier flash estimate. Initially, the score was seen unchanged at 53.9.


The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.7 from 53.8 a month ago. The flash score was 53.1.


Economic expansions were signaled across the 'big-four' nations. The fastest growth was seen in Spain, followed closely by Germany.


The pace of increase in France accelerated to a one-and-a-half year record. Meanwhile, Italy was the only one among the largest nations to see slower growth.


Germany's final composite PMI rose to 55.2 from 55.0 in November. The flash reading was 54.8.


On the other hand, final services PMI dropped to 54.3 from 55.1 in November. Nonetheless, the score was above the flash 53.8.


France's final composite PMI improved more than initially estimated to 53.1 from 51.4 a month ago. The flash reading was 52.8.


The services PMI came in at 52.9, up from 51.6 in November and above the flash 52.6.


