Eurozone M3 Growth Eases In January; Loans To Households Improve

27.02.17 10:30
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone monetary aggregate growth slowed slightly in January, while loans to households increased at a faster pace, the European Central Bank reported Monday.


The monetary aggregate M3 grew 4.9 percent year-on-year in January, slightly slower than the 5 percent increase seen in December.


In three months to January, M3 growth averaged 4.9 percent. The M1, the narrow aggregate, including currency in circulation and overnight deposits, climbed 8.4 percent but slower than the 8.8 percent rise in December.


Data showed that loans to the private sector logged an annual growth of 2.4 percent compared to 2.3 percent in December.


At the same time, the annual growth in loans to households improved to 2.2 percent from 2 percent in December and growth in loans to non-financial corporations held steady at 2.3 percent in January.


