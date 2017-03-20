Erweiterte Funktionen

Eurozone Labor Cost Growth Improves In Q4




20.03.17 11:37
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone hourly labor cost grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.


Hourly labor cost increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.4 percent rise a quarter ago.


Among the two main components of labor cost, wages and salaries rose 1.6 percent and the non-wage component gained 1.5 percent. In the third quarter, wages and salaries moved up 1.5 percent and non-wage cost by 1 percent.


In the industry, labor cost advanced 1.8 percent and by 2.3 percent in construction. Cost climbed 1.5 percent in services.


In the EU28, hourly labor cost came in at 1.7 percent versus 1.8 percent a quarter ago.


The highest annual increases in hourly labor costs for the whole economy were registered in Romania, Lithuania and Latvia. Meanwhile, decreases were seen in Greece and Austria.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



