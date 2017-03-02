Eurozone Inflation Fastest In More Than 4 Years

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday.





Inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2013. Prices were expected to rise 1.9 percent in February.

The European Central Bank targets 'below, but close to 2 percent' inflation.

However, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in February.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a faster pace of 2.5 percent and energy prices advanced 9.2 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained 0.2 percent and cost of services moved up 1.3 percent.

