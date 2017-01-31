Erweiterte Funktionen

Eurozone Inflation At 4-year High, Core Figure Steady




31.01.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated strongly in January, mainly led by energy prices, to exceed economists' expectations, while the core figure held steady, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.1 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.


A similar inflation figure was seen in February 2013 and a higher figure of 2 percent was logged in January that year.


Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, was 0.9 percent in January, unchanged from December. That was in line with economists' expectations.


Energy price inflation jumped to 8.1 percent from 2.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



