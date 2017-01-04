Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Eurozone Inflation Accelerates In December




04.01.17 11:33
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in December, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.


Inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2013. Inflation was expected to rise to 1 percent.


Nonetheless, headline inflation has been below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent' since early 2013.


Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent. Final data is due on January 18.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 02.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % +112,50%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...