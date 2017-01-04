Eurozone Inflation Accelerates In December

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in December, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.





Inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2013. Inflation was expected to rise to 1 percent.

Nonetheless, headline inflation has been below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent' since early 2013.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent. Final data is due on January 18.

