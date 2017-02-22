Erweiterte Funktionen

Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In January




22.02.17 11:28
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in January, final figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.


Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January from 1.1 percent in December. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on January 31.


A similar inflation figure was previously seen in February 2013 and a higher figure of 2 percent was last logged in January that year. The ECB targets 'below, but close to 2 percent' inflation.


However, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in January. The core rate also matched preliminary estimate.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices slid 0.8 percent in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
