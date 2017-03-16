Erweiterte Funktionen

Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In February




16.03.17 11:29
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.


Headline inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 2. Inflation exceeded the central bank target.


A similar rate was last seen in January 2013 and was the highest since December 2012, when inflation was 2.2 percent.


The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.


Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February.


Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in February, matching preliminary estimate.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
