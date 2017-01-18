Erweiterte Funktionen

Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In December




18.01.17 11:32
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation climbed as initially estimated in December, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.


Inflation rose to 1.1 percent in December from 0.6 percent in November. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2013.


Nonetheless, headline inflation was below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent', where it has been since early 2013.


Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose only slightly to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent. The core inflation figure also matched flash estimate published on January 4.


Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



