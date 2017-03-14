Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Slows More Than Expected

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year amid weaker gains in almost all sectors, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.





Industrial production rose 0.6 percent year-on-year following 2.5 percent growth in December, which was revised from 2 percent. Economists had forecast 0.9 percent gain.

Non-durable goods output fell 2.6 percent after 1.4 percent gain, marking the first decline in three months. Capital goods production dropped 0.8 percent following 0.5 percent growth in December.

The increase in intermediate goods output slowed to 0.8 percent from 3.6 percent. Growth in durable consumer goods production also eased to 1.5 percent from 4.3 percent. Energy production growth slowed only slightly to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent in January, recovering from a 1.2 percent decline in December, revised from a 1.6 percent fall. Economists had forecast 1.4 percent increase.

