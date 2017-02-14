Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Industrial Production Falls More Than Forecast




14.02.17 12:06
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurzone industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.


Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was just above the 1.5 percent drop expected by economists.


The monthly decline in December was mainly caused by a 3.3 percent decrease in production of capital goods. Energy production slipped 1.4 percent, while those of durable consumer goods registered an increase of 2.9 percent.


On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.0 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November. Production was forecast to grow to 1.7 percent.


In the EU28, industrial production declined 1.0 percent monthly in December, while it grew 2.9 percent from a year earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:52 , dpa-AFX
Flir Systems Inc. Reveals 3% Rise In Q4 Ear [...]
13:50 , dpa-AFX
PSA In Talks On Strategic Initiatives, Incl Pos [...]
13:46 , dpa-AFX
China Green Agriculture Inc. Bottom Line Clim [...]
13:41 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Forscher: Mit extrem ungleichen Löh [...]
13:39 , dpa-AFX
Familienbaugeld kommt wohl nicht mehr vor de [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...