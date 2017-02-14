Eurozone Industrial Production Falls More Than Forecast

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurzone industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.





Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was just above the 1.5 percent drop expected by economists.

The monthly decline in December was mainly caused by a 3.3 percent decrease in production of capital goods. Energy production slipped 1.4 percent, while those of durable consumer goods registered an increase of 2.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.0 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November. Production was forecast to grow to 1.7 percent.

In the EU28, industrial production declined 1.0 percent monthly in December, while it grew 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM