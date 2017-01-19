Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone House Prices Rise Most Since 2008




19.01.17 13:23
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices grew at the fastest pace in more than eight years in the third quarter of 2016, Eurostat reported Thursday.


House prices advanced 3.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, faster than the 3 percent increase seen in the second quarter. This was the fastest since the first quarter of 2008, when prices climbed 3.5 percent.


However, on a quarterly basis, house price growth eased to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent in the second quarter.


In the EU28, house prices grew 4.3 percent from prior year and by 1.5 percent from the second quarter.


Among the member states, the highest annual increases in house prices were registered in Hungary, Latvia and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, Cyprus posted the biggest fall of 3.3 percent.


