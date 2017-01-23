Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Govt Debt Falls In Q3




23.01.17 11:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area government debt declined in the third quarter, the European Central Bank said Monday.


The government debt to GDP came in at 90.1 percent in the third quarter compared to 91.2 percent in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the government debt was 91.5 percent.


At the end of the third quarter, debt securities accounted for 79.7 percent of euro area general government debt. Loans made up 17.3 percent and currency and deposits represented 3 percent of government debt.


In the EU28, the government debt to GDP declined to 83.3 percent from 84.2 percent in the prior quarter.


The highest ratios of government debt to GDP were registered in Greece, at 176.9 percent, followed by Portugal and Italy. The lowest ratios were seen in Estonia, Luxembourg and Bulgaria.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:01 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: Österreichische Volksbanken: [...]
12:59 , dpa-AFX
Förderung von Gesundheits-Neuerungen soll Ve [...]
12:45 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Zeitenwende in der Formel 1: Kein P [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Insolvenzverwalter prüft Sanierungschance für [...]
12:30 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: TV-Koch Oliver Hoffinger zau [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...