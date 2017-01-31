Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone GDP Growth Improves Slightly In Q4




31.01.17 11:27
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. Economists had forecast the growth rate to remain at 0.4 percent.


On a yearly basis, growth held steady at 1.8 percent. GDP was forecast to rise 1.7 percent. The flash estimate for the fourth quarter is due on February 14.


Over the whole year 2016, GDP grew 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU28.


