Eurozone GDP Growth Gains Strength; Inflation Accelerates

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economy expanded at a slightly faster pace at the end of 2016, while a surge in energy prices led inflation to a four-year high, raising questions about the degree of stimulus that is actually needed for the currency bloc.





Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2016, faster than the revised 0.4 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter, a flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Economists had forecast the growth rate to improve to 0.4 percent from the third quarter's initially estimated 0.3 percent expansion.

On a yearly basis, growth held steady at 1.8 percent. GDP was forecast to rise 1.7 percent. The flash estimate for the fourth quarter is due on February 14.

Over the whole year 2016, GDP grew 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU28.

According to preliminary estimates released so far by individual countries, Spain's and Austria's growth rates remained stable at 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, France's growth doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.

Separately on Tuesday, a flash estimate from Eurostat showed that inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent in December. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.

A similar inflation figure was previously seen in February 2013 and a higher figure of 2 percent was last logged in January that year. The ECB targets 'below, but close to 2 percent' inflation.

However, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation was 0.9 percent in January, unchanged from December. Energy price inflation surged to 8.1 percent from 2.6 percent.

With rising energy prices and political uncertainty likely to cause GDP growth to slow this year, core inflation is expected to rise only modestly from the current low rate, Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

The economist still see the ECB buying EUR 60 billion worth of assets per month from April this year and then tapering its purchases gradually in 2018.

IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said he suspects the Eurozone may find it difficult to sustain this momentum amid appreciable political uncertainties during 2017 and likely reduced consumer purchasing power due to higher inflation.

Consequently, Archer suspects that Eurozone GDP growth will be no more than 1.6 percent.

Another report from Eurostat today revealed that the Eurozone unemployment rate fell to the lowest in more than seven years in December.

The jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent in December from a revised 9.7 percent in November. This was the lowest since May 2009.

Although the youth unemployment rate eased slightly to 20.9 percent from 21.0 percent in November, it remained at an elevated level.

