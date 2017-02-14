Eurozone Economy Expands Less Than Estimated

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone economy expanded slightly less than estimated in the fourth quarter, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter but weaker than the previously estimated 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent. The growth rate for the fourth quarter was revised down from 1.8 percent.

The EU28 grew 0.5 percent from the third quarter and by 1.8 percent from the same period of previous year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

