Eurozone Economic Growth Stabilizes In Q4

07.03.17 11:29
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated, revised data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.


On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in the third quarter.


Both sequential and annual growth figures matched the flash estimate published on February 14.


The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending and government expenditure grew 0.4 percent each. Investment recovered in the fourth quarter, that gained 0.6 percent.


Exports and imports climbed 1.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.


The EU28 economy expanded 0.5 percent from the prior quarter and by 1.9 percent from the same period of 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



