Eurozone Economic Confidence Improves In February




27.02.17 11:43
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence improved as expected in February, survey results from the European Commission showed Monday.


The economic sentiment index rose marginally to 108.0 in February from 107.9 in January. The reading came in line with expectations.


Broadly flat euro-area sentiment resulted from higher industry, services and construction confidence on the one hand, and lower consumer and retail trade confidence on the other hand.


The industrial confidence index came in at 1.3 in February versus 0.8 in the prior month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 1.


The increase in industrial confidence was due to managers' markedly more optimistic assessment of the current level of overall order books, while their production expectations and their assessment of the stocks of finished products worsened.


The services confidence index climbed to 13.8 from 12.8, driven by managers' significantly brighter assessment of past demand, and to a lesser extent, the past business situation and demand expectations.


Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment indicator declined to -6.2, in line with flash estimate, from -4.8 in January. This marked decrease reflected more negative assessments of the future general economic situation, future unemployment and households' future financial situation.


While the retail trade confidence indicator dropped to 1.9 from 2.3, the indicator for construction rose to -10.3 from -12.9.


Another survey from the EU showed that the business confidence index improved to 0.82 in February from 0.76 in the prior month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



