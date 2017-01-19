Eurozone Current Account Surplus At Record High

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.01.17 11:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus reached a record high level in November, the European Central Bank reported Thursday.


The seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose to EUR 36.1 billion in November from EUR 28.3 billion in October.


This was the highest surplus since the formation of the currency bloc.


The surplus on trade in goods grew to EUR 30.9 billion in November from EUR 25.9 billion in the preceding month. At the same time, the surplus on services shrank to EUR 4.8 billion from EUR 8.9 billion.


The primary income surplus increased from EUR 6.3 billion in October to EUR 12.1 billion in November. In contrast, the secondary income showed a deficit of EUR 11.7 billion versus shortfall of EUR 12.9 billion in the preceding month.


In the financial account, combined direct and portfolio investment recorded net acquisitions of assets of EUR 30 billion and net incurrences of liabilities of EUR 36 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



