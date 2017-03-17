Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Second Month




17.03.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in January, data from Eurostat showed Friday.


Construction output fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 0.6 percent drop in December, which was revised from a 0.2 percent decrease reported earlier.


The decline was largely caused by a 7.7 percent fall in civil engineering production.


On an annual basis, construction output dipped notably by 6.2 percent in January, reversing a 3.0 percent rise in December. It was the first decline in eight months.


In the EU28, construction output slid 1.5 percent monthly and by 3.3 percent yearly in January.


Among member countries, the largest monthly decreases in production were registered in Slovenia, Belgium, Spain and France. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:03 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche EuroSho [...]
12:02 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Redro [...]
12:00 , dpa-AFX
Tiffany & Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4
11:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: TAG Immobilien A [...]
11:54 , dpa-AFX
Middelhoff muss am 11. Mai erneut auf die A [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...