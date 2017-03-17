Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Second Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in January, data from Eurostat showed Friday.





Construction output fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 0.6 percent drop in December, which was revised from a 0.2 percent decrease reported earlier.

The decline was largely caused by a 7.7 percent fall in civil engineering production.

On an annual basis, construction output dipped notably by 6.2 percent in January, reversing a 3.0 percent rise in December. It was the first decline in eight months.

In the EU28, construction output slid 1.5 percent monthly and by 3.3 percent yearly in January.

Among member countries, the largest monthly decreases in production were registered in Slovenia, Belgium, Spain and France. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM