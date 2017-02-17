Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Construction Output Falls For First Time In 3 Months




17.02.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined for the first time in three months in December, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.


Construction output dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to November's 0.9 percent increase. Output had increased in the previous two months.


On a yearly basis, construction output climbed 3.2 percent due to a 6.5 percent surge in civil engineering and 2.5 percent growth in building construction.


In the EU28, construction output grew 0.6 percent from November and increased 1.6 percent from prior year.


Among member countries, the largest decreases in production in construction were registered in Romania, followed by Slovakia and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic.


Bitte warten...