Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Bank Lending To Businesses Picks Up




27.01.17 11:39
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone banks lent funds to businesses and households at a faster pace in December, figures from the European Central Bank showed Friday.



Lending to businesses grew an adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.1 percent increase in November. Loan growth was the fastest since June 2009, when there was a 3.1 percent gain.


Loans to households increased an adjusted 2 percent after a 1.9 percent increase in November. The growth was the strongest since June 2011, when lending rose 2.1 percent.


The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 increased to 5.0 percent from 4.8 percent in November. Economists had forecast 4.9 percent growth.


The narrower aggregate M1, which includes currency in circulation and overnight deposits, increased 8.8 year-on-year in December versus 8.5 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:38 , dpa-AFX
VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
Trump Expresses Support For "Nuclear Option" [...]
18:15 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On B [...]
18:02 , dpa-AFX
EU-Klage gegen russische Zölle bei Kleinlaster [...]
17:57 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Annual Financial Repo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...