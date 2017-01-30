European Stocks Set To Open Weak On Lackluster Cues

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European markets are poised for a weak opening Monday following lackluster cues from Wall Street and Asia on some disappointing U.



S. corporate earnings, weak GDP data and U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Investors turned cautious as global leaders united to condemn Trump's latest executive order that blocks refugees from seven predominantly Islamic countries from entering the U.S. for a four-month period. These include Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The order has resulted in the detention and deportation of many arriving at U.S. airports, and huge protests in various cities. Trump defended the order, which was part of his campaign promise, saying that he aims to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country. However, the move adds to fears that his 'America First' policy likely destabilize other countries worldwide.

Asian stock markets traded lower after lackluster Wall Street lead along with Trump's travel ban.

The Japanese market was notably lower following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index traded down 98.55 points or 0.51 percent to 19,368.85.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed at 5,661, down 0.92 percent. The all Ordinaries was down 0.89 percent at 5,714.

Elsewhere in Asia, the markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

In the currency market, the euro and pound gained against U.S. dollar by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively on early Monday trading. The Aussie dollar gained against the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar traded in the mid 114 yen-range on Monday.

Among commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude dropped 0.43 percent to $52.94 in early Asian deals.

Gold traded up 0.37 percent at $1,192.80 per ounce.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. France's CAC 40 Index slid by 27.26 points or 0.56 percent to 4,839.98 and Germany's DAX Index dipped by 34.36 points or 0.3 percent to 11,814.27, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 23 points or 0.32 percent to 7,184.49.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday, with relatively flat movement, as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves. The trading also reflected the mixed batch of earnings news released by several technology companies after the markets closed on Thursday.

The Nasdaq gained 5.61 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 5,660.68, while the Dow edged down 7.13 points or 0.04 percent to 20,093.78 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.99 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.69.

Earnings were mixed, with Google's parent Alphabet reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings, while, Intel and Microsoft both reported better than expected quarterly results.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

