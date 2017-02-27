European Stocks Mixed In Mid-day Trading

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks erased early gains to turn mostly lower in the mid-day session on Monday as a planned merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bourse hit a roadblock.





Brexit worries also weighed as media reports suggested that U.K Prime Minister Theresa May's team is preparing for Scotland to potentially call for an independence referendum in March.

However, there is some respite surrounding France's presidential election as two weekend polls showed that France's independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron got his biggest lead over Republican Francois Fillon and began narrowing the gap with National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night and he is expected to give some clarity on his fiscal and tax policies.

In economic releases, a number of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released this week, including reports on durable goods orders, pending home sales, personal income and spending, and manufacturing and service sector activity. The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book on Thursday, and the investors also await a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

The benchmark DAX in Germany was up 5.06 points or 0.04 percent at 11,809.09 after Friday's loss of 1.20 percent. France's benchmark CAC 40 lost 6.76 points or 0.14 percent at 4,838.48 after closing 0.94 percent lower on Friday. The benchmark FTSE 100 in London gained 12.42 points or 0.17 percent at 7,256.12 after losing 0.38 percent on Friday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was losing 0.29 percent at 368.95.

In stock-specific action, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA climbed 4.62 percent after abandoning the plan for proposed combination with Assicurazioni Generali SpA. The Italian insurer fell 3.8 percent. Among other financials, BNP Paribas gained 0.9 percent, and Societe Generale gained more than 1 percent. Deutsche Bank AG gained 0.7 percent. The bank cut its bonus pool for 2016 by almost 80 percent, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

Sanofi SA traded slightly lower. The French drug giant entered into a strategic partnership with Lonza Group AG to establish a large-scale biologics production facility in Switzerland.

Among the losers, London Stock Exchange Group plc and Deutsche Boerse AG traded 3 percent lower each. The company over the weekend said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse, which runs the main German stock market, is unlikely to be approved by the European Commission. The plans for a combination were in the works for more than a year.

On Friday, the major European markets moved lower with a slew of downbeat corporate earnings reports as well as discussions around French and transatlantic politics weighing on sentiment.

