European Stocks May Follow Asian Peers Lower

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets may follow their Asian peers lower on Monday as lower commodity prices continued to weigh on resource stocks and investors remain cautious about U.



S. economic news.

With U.S. President Donald Trump set to make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, the investors are awaiting more clarity on his fiscal and tax policies.

A number of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released this week, including reports on durable goods orders, personal income and spending, and manufacturing and service sector activity. The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book on Thursday, and the investors also await a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday. The Japanese market was notably lower as a stronger yen hurt exporters' stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index in Japan dropped 176.07 points or 0.91 percent to 19,107.47.

China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.87 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.39 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 14.80 points or 0.26 percent to 5,724.20.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia were lower, while New Zealand and Malaysia were modestly higher.

Among commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI Crude futures were trading 0.57 percent higher at $54.30 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold traded down 0.08 percent at $1,257.30 per ounce.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday, while the Japanese yen rose against dollar. The U.S. dollar traded in the 112 yen-range.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher Friday after recovering late in the session amid optimism over lower taxes and reduced regulations under President Trump. The Dow added 11.44 points or 0.05 percent to 20,821.76, the Nasdaq rose 9.80 points or 0.17 percent to 5,845.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.53 points or 0.15 percent to 2,367.34.

The major European markets moved lower on Friday with a slew of weak corporate earnings reports as well as discussions around French and transatlantic politics weighing on sentiment. France's CAC 40 Index slid by 46.05 points or 0.94 percent points to 4,845.24, the German DAX Index fell 143.80 points or 1.20 percent to 11,804.03 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell 27.67 points or 0.38 percent to 7,243.70. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.8 percent in its biggest drop in more than three weeks.

In corporate news, French drug giant Sanofi SA entered into a strategic partnership with Lonza Group AG to establish a large-scale biologics production facility in Switzerland. STADA Arzneimittel AG said it has converted the ongoing open-minded talks with all interested parties started on February 13 into a structured bidding process.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that Deutsche Bank AG cut its bonus pool for 2016 by almost 80 percent. Further, London Stock Exchange Group plc said that its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG is unlikely to be approved by the European Commission.

